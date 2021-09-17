Child psychologist facing child porn counts reaches plea deal

BEAVERCREEK, OH (AP) – A child psychologist facing dozens of counts related to child pornography has pleaded guilty to child endangerment and tampering with evidence in exchange for all other counts being dismissed.

Seventy-one-year-old Gregory Ramey entered his pleas Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court. Officials say his sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18, but it’s not clear if he’s facing a potential prison term.

Ramey’s attorney has said the images his client had were provocative but not pornographic, and the individuals shown were clothed. Ramey was fired by Dayton Children’s Hospital in August 2019 after officials learned he was under investigation.