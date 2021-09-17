Child psychologist facing child porn counts reaches plea deal

Ohio

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BEAVERCREEK, OH (AP) – A child psychologist facing dozens of counts related to child pornography has pleaded guilty to child endangerment and tampering with evidence in exchange for all other counts being dismissed.

Seventy-one-year-old Gregory Ramey entered his pleas Wednesday in Greene County Common Pleas Court. Officials say his sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 18, but it’s not clear if he’s facing a potential prison term.

Ramey’s attorney has said the images his client had were provocative but not pornographic, and the individuals shown were clothed. Ramey was fired by Dayton Children’s Hospital in August 2019 after officials learned he was under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS