Cleveland Clinic extends postponing non-urgent surgeries due to rising COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Clinic has extended the postponement of non-urgent surgeries requiring a hospital bed through the end of the year.

According to a statement, the Cleveland Clinic said it “continues to be challenged by rising inpatient volumes and patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at our Ohio hospitals” and needs to make additional beds available.

“It is important to understand that our hospitals and emergency departments remain open to care for our community,” the statement says. “Essential and urgent surgeries, as well as heart, cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries, and outpatient surgeries not requiring a hospital bed will continue to be scheduled during this time period.”

The Cleveland Clinic said it will continue to evaluate scheduled surgical patients.

MetroHealth and University Hospitals previously also announced plans to reschedule or postpone non-urgent surgeries.