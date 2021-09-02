Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Cleveland restaurant to require proof vaccination or negative COVID test

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Carmen Centrackio/FOX 8)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Felice Urban Cafe will become one of the first area restaurants to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for its guests.

The restaurant, located on Lachmere Boulevard in Cleveland, posted about the new policy on its Instagram page on Wednesday.

“Give the increase in Covid cases we are taking steps to keep our staff and guests safe,” Felice Urban Cafe said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding to help protect our community and we are grateful for your continued support of Felice.”

The negative COVID-19 test result must be within 72 hours.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS