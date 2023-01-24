COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A gelato shop with locations in Colorado, Florida, and Texas is expanding with a storefront in central Ohio.

(Courtesy Photo/I Scream Gelato)

I Scream Gelato is joining Polaris Fashion Place later this year in the mall’s food court. The shop will sit between Charleys Philly Steaks and Sbarro, across from Mediterranean eatery Levant.

The shop’s menu boasts a rotating selection of gelatos from seasonal to alcohol-infused flavors, including vanilla chocolate crunchy, cheesecake, crème brulé, banana, coffee, mint chocolate chip, peanut butter, smores, coconut, brownies, pecan pie, and many more. Vegan flavors include chocolate, mint, coffee, and hazelnut.

Visitors can order their gelato in a cup or a matcha, red velvet, chocolate, or vanilla cone and add on a number of toppings including crushed Oreo, sprinkles, chocolate chips, gummy bears, nuts, coconut flakes, and cotton candy.

(Courtesy Photo/I Scream Gelato)

(Courtesy Photo/I Scream Gelato)

(Courtesy Photo/I Scream Gelato)

(Courtesy Photo/I Scream Gelato)

(Courtesy Photo/I Scream Gelato)

(Courtesy Photo/I Scream Gelato)

In addition, I Scream Gelato features milkshakes, smoothies, gelato brioche sandwiches, bubble waffle cones, pancakes, and more. Rounding out the menu is an assortment of espresso beverages and Italian affogatos.

Founded in 2019 in Breckinridge, Colorado, I Scream Gelato was inspired by a summer trip to Milano, Italy. The brand has expanded to several shops in Colorado, three storefronts in Dallas, Texas, and a location in Miami, Florida,

View I Scream Gelato’s full menu here.