(WOWK) — Columbia Gas is reminding Ohioans that financial assistance is available this winter through the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP.

The Ohio Department of Development says the program is federally funded and helps Ohioans pay for home energy bills. They say it is a one-time benefit that is applied to either a utility bill or a bulk fuel bill.

Ohioans with a household income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible, according to the Ohio Department of Development

Here are the income levels:

Size of Household Total Household Income – 12 Months 1 Up to $23,782.50 2 Up to $32,042.50 3 Up to $40,302.50 4 Up to $48,562.50 5 Up to $56,822.50 6 Up to $65,082.50 7 Up to $73,342.50 8 Up to $81,602.50 Table Courtesy: Ohio Department of Development

To apply, click here. You can also contact Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077 for more information.