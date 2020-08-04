Columbus bars file lawsuit against Gov. DeWine, Ohio Liquor Control Commission

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A lawsuit was filed Tuesday by a group of restaurants that previously sued the City of Columbus over a 10 p.m. closing order.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order against enforcement of Ohio’s 10 p.m. ‘last call’ rule by Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

JUST IN: An attorney who represents several bars/restaurants has filed a motion for a restraining order to bar further enforcement of the liquor commission rule which bans the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m. No word on when the judge will hear arguments in this case. — Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) August 4, 2020

A hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.’

The following bars and restaurants have signed onto the lawsuit:

Pins Mechanical Co.

16 Bit Bar + Arcade

Late Night Slice

Odfellows

Threes Above High

Pastimes Pub & Grill

Quarry Co. Bar and Grill

Zeno’s

Oldfield’s

Leo’s on the Alley

It was filed by attorney Ed Hastie, the same attorney who successfully secured a temporary restraining order preventing a 10 p.m. bar closing ordinance from taking effect in Columbus. After the ordinance was blocked, Governor DeWine asked the Ohio Liquor Control Commission to enact a 10 p.m. ‘last call’ rule statewide.

That rule went into effect Friday.

The lawsuit seeks to block the state from enforcing the 10 p.m. last call rule and any other materially identical order. Hastie argues the state has not provided any reliable scientific data or evidence to establish why existing safety guidelines are effective at 9:59 p.m. but not after 10 p.m.

Bar owners said their bottom line was greatly affected over the weekend.

“To the bar and restaurant owners out there that are disturbed and troubled by this, we do plan on putting up a fight,” said Hastie. “We’ve all got to do what we can to curb the spread of COVID-19. It’s unbelievable to believe that a law that shuts down one small segment of society at 10 p.m. is going to have any difference.”