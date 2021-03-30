Countdown to Tax Day
Columbus man, 23, charged in Captiol riot

Ohio

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

Caleb Jones, 23, allegedly admitted to a witness that he gained entry into the building by climbing an outside wall of the building, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Jones called a witness from inside the Capitol building, sending text messages and videos from inside.

Jones was allegedly hit with tear gas and escorted out of the building by law enforcement, according to a separate witness.

Jones was arrested Monday and released on his own recognizance, according to the Attorney General’s Office Southern District of Ohio. He is ordered to appear in Washington, D.C. at a date to be determined.

Jones is at least the 13th person from Ohio to be charged with taking part in the insurrection.

Click here to read the full criminal complaint filed against Jones.

