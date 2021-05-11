Columbus Zoo removing mask mandate for guests outdoors

COLUMBUS, OH (WJW) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced today they are no longer requiring guests to wear masks outdoors.

In a Facebook post, they said that because of Ohio‘s mandate, masks won’t be required outdoors unless you cannot safely and consistently stay 6 feet from other groups.

The post goes on to explain that masks are still required when indoors but guests with a mask exemption are not required to wear one.

For more information or to plan a trip to the zoo, click here.