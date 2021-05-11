Columbus Zoo removing mask mandate for guests outdoors

COLUMBUS, OH (WJW) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced today they are no longer requiring guests to wear masks outdoors.
In a Facebook post, they said that because of Ohio‘s mandate, masks won’t be required outdoors unless you cannot safely and consistently stay 6 feet from other groups.
The post goes on to explain that masks are still required when indoors but guests with a mask exemption are not required to wear one.
For more information or to plan a trip to the zoo, click here.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.