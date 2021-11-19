Company recalls mustard sold in Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mustard Man, Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of its mustard sold in Ohio and nationwide.

The company’s 8 oz. bottles of Simply Peppered Mustard with expiration dates of 10/13/22 stamped on the bottle are subject to recall.

The Simply Peppered Mustard bottles contain Simply Horsey Mustard instead of Simply Peppered Mustard.

Approximately 1,764 bottles of the affected product were sold between July 16 and October 9, directly from the Mustard Man, Inc. or at retail locations in Ohio and nationwide.

No reports of illness involving these products have been reported. Any individuals showing signs of foodborne illness should contact a doctor immediately.