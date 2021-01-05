Congressman Johnson to object PA’s Electoral College results

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH) says he plans to support objections to certifying Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes when Congress meets tomorrow Jan. 6.

Johnson says he may also object to the results of other states, claiming an alleged potential violation of the U.S. Constitution, an alleged failure to count all legal ballots and an alleged disregard for the state’s own election laws.

“I don’t expect that this effort to scrutinize the parts of our election system that have the greatest potential for fraud – and the least amount of voter trust – will change the ultimate outcome of the 2020 presidential election. But I was elected to do the right thing for our Constitution and for our nation. Simply rubber-stamping these slipshod and partisan-laced electoral outcomes is wrong,” Johnson said.

I will support objections to the certification of the Electoral College vote of Pennsylvania and possibly other states when the Joint Session of Congress meets tomorrow.



Read my release below: pic.twitter.com/QD7r3fr3I3 — Bill Johnson (@RepBillJohnson) January 5, 2021

Johnson says he believes the objections are necessary due to the historic number of mail-in votes in the 2020 General Election. He referenced a 2005 statement from former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James Baker’s bipartisan commission on election reform report that said mail-in voting “remains the largest source of potential voter fraud.”

Since the election in November, President Donald Trump, his administration and supporters have continued pushing still unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. Those claims have been rejected in multiple states by both Republican and Democratic election officials, as well as in courts all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Former Attorney General William Barr also said there is no evidence of election fraud that could change the outcome of the election.

The congressman says investigating and scrutinizing all claims of election fraud is important for voters to be able to trust the election process.

“The Constitution gives Congress a role to play in this regard and I intend to do my constitutional duty,” Johnson said.

Johnson also referenced a 2005 statement from current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who called the challenging process “democracy at work” when former President George W. Bush’s victory was challenged by some legislators.

“Even a stopped clock is right twice a day. Which is why I can say that, in 2005, even Nancy Pelosi was right when she made this statement on the floor of the U.S. House as George W. Bush’s victory was being challenged through the same process that will play out in Congress this week: “Today we are witnessing democracy at work. This isn’t as some of our Republican colleagues have referred to it, sadly, as frivolous. This debate is fundamental to our democracy. The representatives of the American people in this house are standing up for three fundamental American beliefs: The right to vote is sacred; that a representative has a duty to represent his or her constituents; and that the rule of law is the hallmark of our nation.” -Nancy Pelosi, January 6, 2005. U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH)