COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 25 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,651,304 +1,612 Hospitalizations 112,203 +147 ICU admissions 13,204 +17 Deaths* 36,580 +313 *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,200.

The department reported 2,516 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,221,533 which is 61.78% of the state’s population. And 4,076 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,202 5% 186% In ICU 236 5.81% 24.93% On ventilator 152 2.99% 71.35%

Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday. Ohio’s K-12 schools saw one of their best weeks of new COVID-19 infections this past week, reporting 3,735 cases to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.