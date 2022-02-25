COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Friday, Feb. 25 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,651,304+1,612
Hospitalizations112,203+147
ICU admissions13,204+17
Deaths*36,580+313
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,200. 

The department reported 2,516 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,221,533 which is 61.78% of the state’s population. And 4,076 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,2025%186%
In ICU2365.81%24.93%
On ventilator1522.99%71.35%

Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday. Ohio’s K-12 schools saw one of their best weeks of new COVID-19 infections this past week, reporting 3,735 cases to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.