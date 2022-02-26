COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 26 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,652,634 +1,330 Hospitalizations 112,289 +86 ICU admissions 13,214 +10 Deaths* 36,580 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,200.

The department reported 1,974 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,223,269 which is 61.79% of the state’s population. And 4,209 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,151 4.8% 20.5% In ICU 234 5.75% 26.38% On ventilator 134 2.67% 71.86%

The CDC outlined new measures to determine where masks should be worn in public, which means a change in Columbus and central Ohio. Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday.