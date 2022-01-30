Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Just over 5,200 new cases, lowest reported in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Sunday’s 5,224 reported cases is the lowest of 2022 thus far. ODH did report under 5,000 cases on Jan. 25 but that number was due to a lab processing error that caused those days numbers to be incomplete.

Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 29 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,576,245 +5,224 Hospitalizations 107,219 +68 ICU admissions 12,702 +6 Deaths* 33,071 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just over 18,400.

The department reported 2,417 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,165,207 which is 61.30% of the state’s population. And 8,470 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 4,206 17.4% 21% In ICU 800 18.76% 201.59% On ventilator 574 11.03% 63.25%

Central Ohio doctors are researching a new subvariant of omicron that is being dubbed stealth omicron by scientists. The Ohio Department of Health provided an update on when and where its COVID test kits will be available. Parents are left wondering when children under the age of 5 will be eligible for a COVID vaccine.