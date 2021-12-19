Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: More than 7,500 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of Sunday, Dec. 19, a total of 1,847,140 (+7,639) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,519 (+59) hospitalizations and 11,383 (+2) admissions into the ICU. An additional 6,482 people have begun the vaccination process — 59.16% of all Ohioans — for a total of 6,915, 778.
ODH reported 434 deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 28,028. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.
Gov. Mike DeWine ordered the Ohio National Guard on Friday to help hospitals with their pandemic-related staffing shortages.
Due to a laboratory reporting backlog, the amount of cases reported Tuesday through Thursday were artificially inflated, according to the ODH. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases was added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files were processed during those days.
Including the backlog, the 21-day case average is sitting at more than 8,000.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.