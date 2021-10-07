Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 6,310 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, Oct. 7, the state is reporting a total of 1,452,096 (+6,310) total cases since the start of the pandemic, leading to 74,943 (+323) hospitalizations and 9,636 (+27) ICU admissions. A total of 6,351,910 Ohioans — 54.34% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 7,930 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 217 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 22,490. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average is now below 6,000.

On Monday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff encouraged pregnant people to get the vaccine, saying that the majority in Ohio remain unvaccinated.

The Ohio Department of Health has also released guidance on vaccine booster doses: