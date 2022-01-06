All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Another day of more than 19,000 new cases

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 6 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,132,266+19,442
Hospitalizations98,730+453
ICU admissions11,956+43
Deaths*29,674n/a
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 14,900.

The department reported 9,738 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,032,160, which is 60.16% of the state’s population. And 31,977 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,53625.9%15.7%
In ICU1,31328.98%14.17%
On ventilator87717.87%56.85%

Ohio’s nursing homes said they’re facing a staffing shortage that is getting worse every day. The official number of reported COVID-19 cases could be significantly underestimated, according to health leaders. The disparity comes from an unknown number of unreported at-home rapid test results. Influential government advisers are strongly urging that teens as young as 12 get COVID-19 boosters as soon as they’re eligible, a key move as the U.S. battles the omicron surge and schools struggle with how to restart classes amid the spike.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS