Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine to address state as Franklin County moves to level 4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine is providing an update on COVID-19 in Ohio on Thursday as Franklin County became the first county in the state to reach level 4, the highest warning level in the public health advisory system.

As of Thursday, Nov. 19, a total of 326,615 (+7,787) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,890 (+63) deaths and 23,560 (+343) hospitalizations. A statewide curfew order, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., goes into effect Thursday night.

Franklin County moved up to level 4, or purple, and is the only county at purple this week. On Wednesday, Franklin County and Columbus officials announced a stay-at-home advisory for 28 days, beginning Friday.

Seventy-two of Ohio’s 88 counties are at level 3, or red. The remaining 15 are at level 2.

While Franklin is the only county moving to purple this week, we see similar stories in much of the state: Our healthcare system is feeling the impact of this disease and hospitals are worried about being able to keep up w/ staffing of nurses and doctors and other support staff. pic.twitter.com/tH7ooVV6xm — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 19, 2020

DeWine said the 24-hour case change of 7,787 is probably not accurate and lower than the actual number. The Department of Health has begun double-checking the results of antigen tests for COVID-19, and a backlog has developed since Monday. DeWine said there are 12,000 such tests being double-checked, with most of them expected to be confirmed. DeWine said he should have an update Friday.

DeWine was encouraged by reports of how effective vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna were, with both better than 90%. He said he hoped the vaccines would be available starting in December.

And he was pleased with compliance of a mask-wearing order he issued last week for retail stores. It calls for both customers and employees to wear masks, with limited exceptions. DeWine said enforcement officers have visited stores about half of Ohio’s 88 counties and reported a 90% compliance rate.