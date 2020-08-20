Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,122 new cases, 22 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Thursday, August 20, a total of 112,003 (+1,122) cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 3,929 (+22) deaths and 12,615 (+86) hospitalizations. There are presumed 91,656 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Governor DeWine opened Thursday’s briefing with a look at the latest numbers. He remarked that after three straight days of fewer than 1,000 cases, we are now over 1,000.

The governor revealed the latest map of counties under the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. All central Ohio counties, other than Franklin, are no longer red.

DeWine said Franklin County is trending down and may no longer be red by next week.

Governor DeWine says once again we’ve seen a fundamental shift with cases going up in the rural communities.

DeWine was also joined by Dr. David James, Superintendent of Akron City Schools. The district is starting the year virtually.

Governor DeWine now joined by Dr. David James the Superintendent of Akron Public Schools. They will begin the year virtually. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/qSyeUQygkw — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 20, 2020

Governor DeWine says adult day centers and senior centers may open beginning September 21 in a reduced capacity if they can meet certain standards.

Governor DeWine says these facilities play an important role in the lives of our senior citizens. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) August 20, 2020

On Wednesday, Gov. DeWine announced the signing of a health order that provides guidelines for Ohio sports to move forward this fall.

DeWine announced he would be signing the order during his Tuesday briefing. DeWine added schools will also be allowed to play fall sports in the spring if that’s what they decide to do.

No spectators will be allowed, other than family members or those ‘very close’ to the particular child.