COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 17 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,640,201 +1,999 Hospitalizations 111,252 +166 ICU admissions 13,092 +21 Deaths* 35,372 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 4,200.

The department reported 3,846 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,206,160 which is 61.65% of the state’s population. And 5,132 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,842 7.6% 17.2% In ICU 395 9.60% 22.73% On ventilator 253 5.14% 69.76%

February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, several school districts in central Ohio have been dropping their local mask mandate. After hitting a daily peak in cases in early January, coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant are trending down in every Ohio county. But they are not trending down equally everywhere.