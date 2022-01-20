Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Over 21,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 20 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,460,869
|+21,664
|Hospitalizations
|103,914
|+508
|ICU admissions
|12,425
|+29
|Deaths*
|31,245
|N/A
The 21-day case average is above 22,000.
The department reported 7,690 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,125,436, which is 60.96% of the state’s population. And 17,393 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|5,730
|23.2%
|17.5%
|In ICU
|1,170
|26.3%
|17.5%
|On ventilator
|769
|15.5%
|59.9%
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, state health director, gave an update where he expressed hope that the omicron variant might soon decline but remained concerned over hospitalization levels. And the Ohio Hospital Association said different regions of the state are seeing different trends related to the pandemic.