COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Tuesday, Feb. 22 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,647,048+1,369
Hospitalizations111,707+124
ICU admissions13,159+24
Deaths*36,267+774
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,900. 

The department reported 1,764 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,214,879 which is 61.72% of the state’s population. And 3,162 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,4506.1%17%
In ICU2867.02%24.16%
On ventilator1953.89%69.73%

Data from the Ohio Department of Health shows hospitalizations are down nearly 80% from the all-time high six weeks ago, causing some encouragement for state doctors. Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.