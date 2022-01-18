Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 15,000 new cases and 300 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Tuesday, Jan. 18 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,418,722
|+15,077
|Hospitalizations
|102,717
|+423
|ICU admissions
|12,335
|+45
|Deaths*
|31,245
|+323
The 21-day case average is above 22,000.
The department reported 4,754 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,113,063, which is 60.85% of the state’s population. And 11,567 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,036
|24.7%
|16.9%
|In ICU
|1,161
|26.55%
|17.20%
|On ventilator
|815
|16.32%
|59.66%
The federal website to request an order for free COVID-19 tests is live and taking orders. Preliminary research in Israel indicates a fourth vaccine provides limited defense against the omicron variant. The CDC is advising schools cancel high-risk activities, like sports and band, in areas with high COVID transmission.