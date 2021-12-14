Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Nearly 10,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with officials beginning to account for a backlog of over 7,500 unreported cases.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, a total of 1,796,951 (+9,922) cases have been reported, leading to 90,923 (+555) hospitalizations and 11,239 (+65) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,876,081 people — 58.82% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 9,137 from the previous day.

ODH reported 223 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,594. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Daily case numbers Tuesday through Thursday will be artificially inflated as a result of a laboratory reporting backlog, health department officials said. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases will be added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files are processed.

Before the backlog, the 21-day case average was sitting at more than 6,500. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.

On Saturday, the state reported the first two cases of the omicron variant had been detected in Ohio. The variant was found in two men in central Ohio who tested positive for COVID-19 with PCR tests on Dec. 7.