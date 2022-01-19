All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,483 new cases, 689 hospitalizations

Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 19 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,439,205+20,483
Hospitalizations103,406+689
ICU admissions12,386+51
Deaths*31,245+N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 22,000.

The department reported 6,706 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,119,018, which is 60.9% of the state’s population. And 15,822 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total5,88923.6%18%
In ICU1,17626.75%16.37%
On ventilator80716.01%60.69%

More than 100 cancer patients at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center are taking part in a study to detect the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Celeste Center at the Ohio State Fairgrounds will become a drive-through vaccine site once again. The White House announced Wednesday that it is making 400 million N95 masks available for free, part of a string of actions aimed at fighting the surging omicron variant.  

