Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Another day of more than 6,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 24, ODH reports a total of 1,660,131 (+6,751) cases, leading to 85,225 (+339) hospitalizations and 10,656 (+24) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,715,557 people — or 57.45% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, according to ODH data, an increase of 12,165 from the previous day.

From Monday-Sunday last week, ODH reported 38,379 cases, the third consecutive week-to-week increase after cases declined for six straight weeks coming off a peak in the Delta variant wave of 48,580 weekly cases.

ODH reported 127 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 26,190. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at more than 4,800.

The ODH stated Wednesday that, due to the Thanksgiving holiday, no numbers will be released Thursday and the totals will be added to Friday’s numbers.