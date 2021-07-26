Correctional officer, inmates indicted for drug conspiracy

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a correctional officer, 43-year-old John C. Aeh, of Wheelersburg, has been indicted for his involvement in bringing tobacco and drugs into a correctional facility.

These charges stem from Aeh’s arrest on July 9, 2021.

On Friday, Aeh was indicted on charges of conspiracy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified government facility, and sexual battery.

According to the Sheriff’s office, four other people were indicted in relation to Aeh conveying drugs in the Scioto County Jail, two of which were housed in the jail itself. The other two were friends or relatives of the two inmates.

The two inmates are 40-year-old Thomas L. Cook, of Portsmouth, and 41-year-old Toby L. Hall, also of Portsmouth, and they were indicted on conspiracy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

The two friends/family members of the inmates were 31-year-old Shawna Frazee, of South Shore, Kentucky, and 38-year-old Sarah L. Sheets, of Ironton, and they were indicted on conspiracy, aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, and two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says he would like to thank his detective division for all the work that has gone into this investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.