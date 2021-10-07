All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Corrections officer accused of smuggling drugs into Columbiana County Jail

Ohio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A corrections officer who worked at the Columbiana County Jail is now facing a felony charge, accused of smuggling drugs into the facility.

According to Sheriff Brian McLaughlin, deputies and the jail’s warden found suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine and suboxone on the officer, identified as 53-year-old Keith McCoy, of East Palestine.

They arrested McCoy on Thursday, charging him with conveyance into a detention facility, a third-degree felony.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS