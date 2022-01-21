Couple killed in Lawrence County, Ohio fire identified

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A couple killed in a house fire in Lawrence County on Wednesday night has been identified.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office tells 13 News that 73-year-old James L. Wilson and 69-year-old Gloria J. Wilson were killed by a fire in their home on the 2400 block of County Road 56 in Perry Township near Coal Grove.

The call came in around 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday. No foul play is expected.

The Perry Township and Fayette Township volunteer fire departments responded, and the Ohio Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

