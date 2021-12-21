COVID testing site in Cleveland overwhelmed, closes for day

CLEVELAND (AP) – A COVID testing site run by the Ohio National Guard in Cleveland began turning away people three hours after it opened on Tuesday morning.

A long line of vehicles had formed before the testing site opened at 9 a.m. A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said people not yet in line around noon Tuesday were turned away so testing could be completed by 5 p.m.

Testing at the Cleveland Clinic campus site is scheduled to resume Wednesday morning.

Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, has one of the highest COVID rates in the U.S. with 199 cases per 100,000 people, a sharp increase from two weeks ago.