Crews battle huge flames at house and garage fire

Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Fire crews were busy with a huge fire at a garage in our region this afternoon.

The fire took place on 2nd Avenue in Middleport in Meigs County.

Middleport Police Chief Mony Wood says that nobody was injured.

Middleport Police Department

The fire began as a garage fire but spread to the home accompanying it.

Chief Wood says both are a total loss.

Middleport Police Department

Crews from several communities worked the fire and they are still trying to determine how the fire began.

