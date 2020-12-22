Youngstown home explosion rocks neighborhood, destroys house

It happened in the 700 block of Roxbury Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An entire house in Youngstown was gone in a matter of seconds.

Neighbors captured video moments after the explosion, showing the house in the 700 block of Roxbury Ave. in flames.

It rocked the neighborhood, sending fire crews to the area just after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The building manager, who showed up to the area to renovate the house, was injured in the explosion. He was taken to the hospital for severe burns.

There was a lot of smoke in the area, and the house was reduced to rubble.

A fire inspector was called to the scene to determine the cause.