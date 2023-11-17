COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Guy Fieri, the renowned chef, restaurateur, bestselling author, award-winning TV host, and Columbus native, has announced the debut of Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, a two-day extravaganza celebrating food, flavor, and fun.

The event is scheduled to take place June 1-2 in Columbus. Tickets for the festival are currently available for purchase at flavortownfest.com, starting at $155 for a two-day pass.

Set against the backdrop of The Lawn at CAS, a 54-acre campus along the Olentangy River, Flavortown Fest promises a fusion of food and funk, embodying Fieri’s dynamic personality and charitable ethos. The festival aims to redefine the traditional event experience by bringing together culinary delights, music performances, and an overall atmosphere of revelry.

Fieri has enlisted the support of some of the nation’s top chefs and music artists to ensure that Flavortown Fest lives up to its promise of being a must-attend event. Attendees can expect a diverse array of culinary experiences, including exciting restaurant offerings, engaging culinary demonstrations, and electrifying musical performances.

The self-proclaimed “Mayor of Flavortown,” Fieri expressed his excitement about bringing the festival to the Capital City.

“I was actually born in Columbus, Ohio, so one might say it’s pretty much the birthplace of Flavortown,” said Fieri. “But in 2024, we’re making it official with the launch of Flavortown Fest, two full days of awesome music, the best chefs, real deal food from around the nation and a whole lotta fun that you’re gonna have to see to believe! This festival will truly be the first of its kind, and I couldn’t be more stoked to bring it to my original hometown.”

In alignment with Fieri’s commitment to community impact, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Fest, in collaboration with the Guy Fieri Foundation, will donate a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold to various charities in and around the Columbus area. The contributions will have a particular focus on First Responders, Veterans, and other community initiatives.

Additional details, including event programming and headline performances, will be revealed in the coming months.

For more information and updates, visit flavortownfest.com, and follow @FlavortownFest.