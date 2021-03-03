Dancing, games, mingling back on for weddings in Ohio as COVID-19 restrictions ease

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The majority of COVID-19 restrictions for wedding receptions have been lifted in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine’s office confirmed.

In November, DeWine announced an order that prohibited dancing and games, and closed congregate areas at weddings. That order has been lifted, but masks are still required unless people are actively eating or drinking.

Along with the dancing, playing games, and mingling restrictions being lifted, Tuesday, the governor announced that events at banquet centers no longer have a 300 person limit.