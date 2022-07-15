(WJW) – Dates have been set for Ohio’s sales tax holiday.

The sales tax holiday will take place Friday, August 5 from 12 a.m. to Sunday, August 7 at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, certain items are exempt from sales and use tax.

Those include:

An item of clothing priced at $75 or less

An item of school supplies priced at $20 or less

An item of school instructional material priced at $20 or less

Sales tax ranges from 6.75 to 7.5%, so for every $100 you spend, you can save up to $7.50.

Of course, you don’t have to have kids to get in on the savings.