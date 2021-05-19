Dead body found at ice cream shop in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—According to Portsmouth Chief of Police, a male body was found on the property of The Malt Shop in Portsmouth around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. An employee is reported to have discovered the dead man in an “awkward position” on his knees like he fell over.
The police identified the deceased as 32-year-old Thomas Lusk, and, although there were no signs of foul play, the police sent for an autopsy. Lusk’s cause of death is thought to be an overdose due to paraphernalia found with him.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.