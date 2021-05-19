Dead body found at ice cream shop in Portsmouth

Ohio

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—According to Portsmouth Chief of Police, a male body was found on the property of The Malt Shop in Portsmouth around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. An employee is reported to have discovered the dead man in an “awkward position” on his knees like he fell over.

The police identified the deceased as 32-year-old Thomas Lusk, and, although there were no signs of foul play, the police sent for an autopsy. Lusk’s cause of death is thought to be an overdose due to paraphernalia found with him.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS