Dead body found at ice cream shop in Portsmouth

Yellow crime scene do not cross barrier tape in front of defocused background. Horizontal composition with selective focus and copy space. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—According to Portsmouth Chief of Police, a male body was found on the property of The Malt Shop in Portsmouth around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday morning. An employee is reported to have discovered the dead man in an “awkward position” on his knees like he fell over.

The police identified the deceased as 32-year-old Thomas Lusk, and, although there were no signs of foul play, the police sent for an autopsy. Lusk’s cause of death is thought to be an overdose due to paraphernalia found with him.