Death of four-year-old boy murder, say police

The scene on Geers Avenue after a child was found unresponsive on May 26, 2021.

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A 48-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday in connection with the death of a four-year-old boy.

Police took Michelle Hilyard into custody after the boy’s death in the 1000 block of Geers Avenue, in the Driving Park area of Columbus, according to information from a police media release.

Bryson Brown was found unresponsive in the home on May 26, at 5:08 a.m.. Medics took him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he died from his injuries an hour later, the media release said.

The complaint filed in Franklin County Municipal Court alleges that a witness saw Hilyard strike the child with a board, knocking him down the stairs. The complaint alleges that the child died from blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, is asked to call Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Bryson Brown’s death is the 81st homicide in Columbus Ohio in Calendar Year 2021.