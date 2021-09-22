Debate begins on Ohio’s critical race theory ban bills

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — A debate over teaching the role of racism in American history has been highlighted as a committee weighs two bills before Ohio legislators that would prohibit such instruction.

Teaching that focuses on the effect of racism on society would be prohibited in Ohio’s K-12 classrooms under a pair of bills introduced by Republican state lawmakers in May that are similar to legislation introduced nationwide by GOP lawmakers.

Critical race theory is part of a scholarly movement that proposes examining U.S. history and modern society through a focus on the legacy of slavery, racism and discrimination.

Critics say it proposes that the United States is a fundamentally racist country. Lawmakers heard extensive testimony during a Wednesday hearing.