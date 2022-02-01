Decapitated dog allegedly filmed by teen

Warning: This story is graphic in its description of the incident

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager will be charged with criminal mischief, the Crawford County prosecutor said Tuesday, after he allegedly put a dog’s head on top of a guardrail, while his friend photographed it for social media.

On Jan. 14, the Crawford County Sheriff’s office received a call that a dog’s head was sitting on top of a guardrail post on Stetzer Road, northeast of Bucyrus. After investigating, the sheriff, dog warden, and prosecutor believe that a 17-year-old boy hit the dog on his way to school in the morning.

After school, they allege, the boy and a friend returned to the place where the dog had been hit.

“They stated their purpose was to photograph the scene for insurance purposes” because the minor’s car was damaged when it hit the dog, County prosecutor Matthew Crall said in a media statement.

“Upon their return, the minor allegedly placed the head, which he claims was already detached, on the fence post in what can only be described as a gruesome act,” the prosecutor said. “This action was filmed by the minor’s friend (who was also a minor) and placed on social media, another bad decision.”

Crall said that it is possible that someone else had come across the dog and decapitated it, since the dog had been there for nearly twelve hours before the sheriff got involved. This means Animal Cruelty to a Companion Animal cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

A veterinarian’s examination of the dog concluded that the head had been taken off after the dog died.

“The shared opinion was also that the severing of the head did not occur as part of the accident,” Crall said.

Criminal mischief, which says that no person should knowingly move, deface, damage, destroy, or otherwise improperly tamper with the property of another, will be the charge. Should the teen be found guilty, it’s punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500.00 fine.

“I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the dog. For many dog owners, the dog is a member of the family. Despite recent increases in penalties for crimes against companion animals such as a dog, the criminal judicial system will not correct the wrongs committed in this matter,” Crall said in the release.

“Lastly, I also respectfully request that our community please respect the privacy of everyone directly involved in this incident. I will confirm that several threats of retaliation have occurred. While the emotions may be understandable, further retaliation will not change what has occurred and may result in criminal charges.

“Many may find enforcement of the law to be less than satisfying. Please allow those of us attempting to enforce the law (as imperfect as it may be), the opportunity to do our job,” the release concluded.