GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a threat to a school in Gallia County.

According to Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware this morning, Dec. 6, 2022, of a social media post allegedly made by a Buckeye Hills Career Center student in regard to a “school shooting.” Deputies say while the student in question was not present at the school today, Buckeye Hills went into a precautionary lockdown for the safety of students and staff.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says deputies and investigators responded to the student’s Jackson County, Ohio, home, and are investigating the credibility of the threat.

Champlin says at this time, all students and staff at Buckeye Hills campus are “safe and secure.”

“We take every threat seriously here at Buckeye Hills Career Center and our student and staff safety is our number one priority,” said Jamie Nash, superintendent of the Gallia-Jackson-Vinton Joint Vocational School District. “I am very proud of the actions taken today by our staff members in response to this threat and we will assist the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office in any way we can to make sure all parties are held accountable for threats made against our school,” stated Superintendent Nash.