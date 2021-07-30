Deputies investigate Gallia County shooting

Authorities in Gallia County received reports of a shooting in the 2000 block of Neighborhood Road just after 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County 911 received a call about a shooting, reporting that a male victim was injured as a result.

Deputies arrived at the 2000 block Neighborhood Road in Green Township and found one injured victim. The victim was transported to a Huntington area trauma center for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation.

“We ask that the public avoid the area if possible until we conclude this portion of our investigation. Further details will be released at the appropriate time,” stated Sheriff Matt Champlin.