Deputies investigate human remains discovered near creek

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Deputies are investigating human remains found near a creek in our region.

According to a press release from the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, the human remains were located near a creek on Curry Road northwest of McArthur.

The cause of death, as well as the identity of the individual remains unknown at this time.

The scene was processed by Vinton County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and agents from the FBI.

The incident remains under investigation.