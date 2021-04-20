Deputies search for missing man in southern Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Deputies are searching for a missing man from Gallia County and could use your help to reunite him with his family.

Deputies are searching for Danny Gilkerson, 48, of the Mill Creek Road area of Gallia County.

According to deputies, Danny left his home Saturday evening and has not been seen since. He left his cell phone at his home.

He is believed to have left his house in a red 2014 Chevy Cruz with Ohio license plate ‘TAZCRUZ’.

Danny is reported to have a history of mental illness and his family fears for his safety.

He is reported as being about 5’6″ tall and weighs about 184 pounds. He is reported to have blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a red sweatshirt, a blue/grey Dallas Cowboys jacket and black shoes.

If you have seen Danny or the vehicle he was last seen driving, please contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 740-446-1221.