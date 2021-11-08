All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
One dead after being hit by log truck in Lawrence County, Ohio

Ohio

BURLINGTON, OH (WOWK)—One person is dead after being hit by a log truck early Monday morning.

A pedestrian was struck on US 52 westbound in Burlington in between South Point and Lowes.

13 News reporter Andie Bernhardt spoke with Ohio State Highway Patrol, and they told her that they received the call around 8:13 a.m. on Monday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

