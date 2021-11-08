One dead after being hit by log truck in Lawrence County, Ohio

BURLINGTON, OH (WOWK)—One person is dead after being hit by a log truck early Monday morning.

A pedestrian was struck on US 52 westbound in Burlington in between South Point and Lowes.

13 News reporter Andie Bernhardt spoke with Ohio State Highway Patrol, and they told her that they received the call around 8:13 a.m. on Monday.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!