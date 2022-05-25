COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced that American and Ohio flags be lowered to half-staff until Saturday in remembrance of the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The flags will stay lowered at all public buildings and grounds from Wednesday through sunset on Saturday, in accordance with an order issued by President Joe Biden.

19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety said that all victims were in the same fourth-grade classroom. Eventually, the shooter was killed by law enforcement.

Columbus City Council held a meeting Tuesday night about efforts to stop violence in the city.