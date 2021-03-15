DeWine updates quarantine rules for student-athletes, other extracurriculars

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWK)—Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio announced on Monday that the Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud had issued an addendum that updates the quarantine guidance for student participating in athletics and extracurricular activities who may have been incidentally exposed to COVID-19 in the classroom.

The Addendum to Director’s Second Amended Order that Provides Mandatory Requirements for Youth, Collegiate, Amateur, Club and Professional Sports and Extracurricular Activities is now in effect. This means that students will not be required to quarantine from spring sports and extracurricular activities even if they experienced incidental exposure to the virus in a classroom unless they begin to develop symptoms.

However, if a student is exposed outside of the classroom, they will be required to continue following the existing CDC quarantine guidance.