COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dolly Parton will be visiting the Buckeye State next week to celebrate and secure funds for her Imagination Library program in Ohio.

The music legend and philanthropist will be attending a private luncheon on the Ohio State University campus “to raise financial support and awareness for the Imagination Library program in Ohio,” according to a news release from the organization.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio mails “one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month,” to youngsters during the first five years of their lives, the program stated.

Dolly Parton displays a pin that she wears on her jacket during a celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. The foundation distributes books to all children in Tennessee free of charge through age five. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The initiative also noted that all children in Ohio, from birth to age 5, can enroll free of charge. Currently, more than 300,000, or 45% of eligible children in the state are receiving the books each month.

Parents and caregivers in Ohio can sign up children who qualify at https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll.

Parton’s book gifting program began in Tennessee in the 1990s and has now expanded across the U.S. and internationally, according to the organization’s main website.