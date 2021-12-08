Dozens of Goodwill stores and donation centers in Ohio close following threats

(WJW) – All Goodwill locations will be closed Wednesday in Akron, Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio as law enforcement investigates a threat.

According to a press release, a threat was made Tuesday to Goodwill officials and stores were closed for the remainder of the day.

Goodwill says law enforcement advised them to close stores and donation centers, which affects more than 2 dozen locations.

“This is an extremely difficult decision that our organization has made, but one that we feel is in the best interest of our team members and the community,” commented President and CEO Anne Richards. “We appreciate the public’s understanding as we navigate this challenging situation.”

Law enforcement is working to identify the source of the threat.

The Ken Weber Community Campus at Goodwill, home to Goodwill’s corporate offices, will remain open with heightened security from Goodwill Security officers and Canton City Police Department.

Goodwill staff who were scheduled to work will be compensated for their time missed.