Dr. Acton leaves governor’s office

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After taking an advisory position with Gov. Mike DeWine’s office in June, former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has announced she is stepping away from government work.

DeWine announced Tuesday that Acton will be returning to the Columbus Foundation, which is where she worked before becoming ODH director in February 2019.

“It saddens me for her to be leaving our office,” DeWine said. “She has assured me, though, that she’s just a phone call away or a text away and she would be available to continue advising me and our office as we move through this pandemic.”

An update on our friend and advisor, Dr. Amy Acton: She told me yesterday that she has decided to leave state employment and return to @Colsfoundation, where she worked before @OHDeptofHealth. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 4, 2020

As ODH director, Acton was often at the forefront of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, joining DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted for daily briefings on Ohio’s efforts to fight the virus.

In mid June, Acton stepped down as ODH director, taking a chief health advisor role with the DeWine administration.

Acton drew both tremendous praise and stark criticism to health orders she signed under DeWine’s direction that postponed the March Ohio primary and closed bars, restaurants, gyms, and just about every other non-essential business in the state, in an effort to battle the virus.