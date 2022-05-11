COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After being exonerated from murder charges in court, a former Ohio physician has now permanently lost his license to practice medicine, according to records obtained by NBC4.

Dr. William Husel surrendered his license to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery on May 5, around two weeks after a jury found him not guilty of 14 counts of murder. State Medical Board of Ohio records showed that the agency then permanently revoked his license on Wednesday.

“I understand that as a result of the permanent surrender herein I will no longer [be] permitted to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery in any form or manner in the State of Ohio,” Husel said in a two-page written statement.

The State Medical Board of Ohio ratified Husel’s surrender of his license Wednesday. It also temporarily suspended Husel’s medical license in January 2019, shortly after he had been accused of giving “excessive and potentially fatal” doses of pain medication for near-death patients.

Read the full notice revoking Husel’s license by clicking here.

