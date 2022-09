MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK)—A fire engine was involved in a roll-over crash in Cheshire Township in Ohio on Sunday.

The Middleport Fire Department said that Engine 13 rolled over on Storys Run Road, and the driver was ejected and pinned under the front of the truck.

They say that airbags were used to lift the truck and rescue the driver. The driver was flown to Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus with “disabling” injuries.